The Vice President of the UAE said through his official account on the social media platform “X”: “We welcome the final announcement of the ‘Emirates Agreement’ of the COP28 conference, and we value international cooperation and global consensus for the success of the conference, which was able to produce a set of global announcements and pledges that are made for the first time.”

He added: “The conference was able to raise $85 billion to inaugurate a new era of global climate action. We thank all the participating countries, with their leaders, delegations, and specialists, who worked as one global team to make the conference a success, which established new standards in climate action and consolidated the UAE’s position as a major player in building a sustainable future.” For planet Earth.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid continued: “Our thanks go to all our governmental, security, organizational and political teams, led by my brother Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, brother Sultan Al Jaber, and the thousands of employees and volunteers who contributed to producing an exceptional version of this global event in a manner befitting the UAE and commensurate with it.” “With this international responsibility that the country has assumed in hosting the global event.”