His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that we welcome the final announcement of the “UAE Agreement” of the COP28 conference and we value international cooperation. And global consensus for the success of the conference, which was able to come up with a set of global declarations and pledges that were made for the first time… and was able to collect $85 billion to launch a new era of global climate action.

His Highness added, “We thank all the participating countries, with their leaders, delegations, and specialists, who worked as one global team to make the conference a success, which established new standards in climate action and consolidated the UAE's position as a major player in building a sustainable future for the planet.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “Our thanks go to all our governmental, security, organizational and political teams, led by my brother Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, brother Sultan Al Jaber, and the thousands of employees and volunteers who contributed to producing an exceptional version of this global event in a manner befitting the UAE and commensurate with this responsibility.” The international level that the country has borne in hosting the global event.