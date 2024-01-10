His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that content creation is the responsibility, knowledge and future of media.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “Today, the UAE hosted 3,000 content creators followed by more than 1.8 billion followers from 95 countries around the world in one of the largest global gatherings of content makers. We welcome them to the Emirates. We tell them that content creation is a responsibility… and industry Content is a science… and content creation is the future of media… Today we also announced the support of content makers with a fund worth 150 million dirhams and the establishment of a permanent headquarters for them to develop their skills and capabilities and bring them to global levels.”