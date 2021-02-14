His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, received at Qasr Al Watan in the capital Abu Dhabi this morning the credentials of the ambassadors of the Dominican Republic and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan appointed to the state.

His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received the credentials of His Excellency Julio Simon Castanos Zwain, the Dominican Ambassador, and His Excellency Afzal Mahmoud Mirza Sultan Mahmoud, the Ambassador of Pakistan, who conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, and their wishes for continued health and happiness, and for our people further progress and prosperity.

His Highness welcomed the two new ambassadors, wishing them and their families a happy and good stay on the land of our dear country. His Highness addressed them: “You and all the ambassadors and members of diplomatic and international missions are the focus of attention and care of the leadership and government of the United Arab Emirates, and their keenness to provide all reasons and logistical facilities for you so that you can perform your duties with complete success and live in a hospitable Arab society in safety and stability.”

On the other hand, before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khaja took the legal oath as an appointed ambassador to the State of Israel, where he swore by the great “God” to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates and its president and The constitution and laws of the state shall be respected, that it places its interest above every consideration, performs his duties with integrity and sincerity, and preserves its secrets.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished Ambassador Al Khaja success in his mission and worked diligently and endorsed the consolidation of friendship and cooperation relations between our state and the State of Israel in a manner that preserves the two countries and peoples their common interests and promotes the culture of peace, coexistence and tolerance between their peoples and the peoples of the region.

The ceremony of presenting credentials and taking the oath was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Presidential Affairs.