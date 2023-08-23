His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated India on the successful landing on the moon.
His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “Congratulations to friends in India on the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built on perseverance. India continues to make history.”
