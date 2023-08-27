His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the students on the start of the new academic year.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “Tomorrow the new academic year begins … and more than a million students begin their annual education journey … and a beautiful spirit of positivity and vitality will spread in our homeland with the return of our schools.”

And he added: My word to the students: how much the homeland rises..and on the papers of your notebooks you write down its glories..and from your classrooms its achievements rise..and according to your dreams it magnifies its future..we are optimistic about you and we see in you the most beautiful future for our homeland..may God protect and protect you and grant you success in your new academic year.