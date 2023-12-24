His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated Professor Wasini Al-Araj on winning the Arab Geniuses Award in the Literature and Arts category in recognition of his great literary contributions.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate Professor Wasini Al-Araj for winning the Arab Geniuses Award in the Literature and Arts category in recognition of his great literary contributions… Professor Wasini presented more than 30 novels related to Arab societies, their culture and their environment… and more than 20 of his novels have been translated.” A language and its studies have been approved in a number of universities around the world. The professor holds the position of chair professor at the Central University of Algiers and the Sorbonne University in Paris. We congratulate him on his victory. We value his efforts and appreciate what he has given to Arabic literature and to the international reader.