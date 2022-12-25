His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today congratulated those celebrating birthdays.
His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “A Merry Christmas to all our Christian brothers around the world… with our wishes for humanity to continue goodness, mercy and love…”
