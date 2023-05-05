His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the UAE and its people on the 47th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

His Highness said on his official account on Twitter: “We congratulate ourselves and the people of the Emirates on the 47th anniversary of the unification of our armed forces…”.

His Highness added: “Our forces unified the ranks … and protected the borders … and kept pace with the changes … and made achievements …

Its motto is the union is everything .. and above all .. from it the martyrs graduated .. and through it the sons of the Emirates gave their lives for their homeland as sacrifice and blood ..

May God protect our forces.. God protect our people.. and may God protect our leader..”.