His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Turkish people on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

His Highness emphasized the strong historical and cultural ties between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

His Highness said through his account on the “X” platform: “Congratulations to the Turkish people on the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic. We wish the Turkish people more achievements and prosperity in the next century. We share strong historical and cultural ties with them and look forward to strengthening our relations to achieve a safe and prosperous future for the two countries and for the world.” “