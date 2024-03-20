His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, congratulated the people of the world who celebrate Nowruz.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, we extend our sincere congratulations to the peoples of the world who celebrate Nowruz… We wish you a new year. Happy… and may all your days be a prosperous spring, full of peace and security… and may you enjoy prosperity and stability.