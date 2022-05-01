His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nation on Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Every year, the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nation are fine … every year, and we are closer to each other … and our hearts are more loving, tolerant and peaceful … every year and we obey our Lord happiest .. Happy Eid and may God accept from Everyone is doing good deeds…”



