His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, blessed the high school seniors for their excellence.

His Highness said via his official account on the X platform: “We congratulate our sons and daughters, the top high school graduates, on their excellence. We congratulate their parents and teachers. We congratulate our educational staff on the successful conclusion of their academic year.”

His Highness added: “In our schools we see our future… and in our students we see our new national cadres… and from the field of education we set out in the fields of development and progress, God willing… May God grant success to everyone… and a pleasant and happy holiday to everyone, God willing.”