His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” today congratulated His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on being sworn in as Emir of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “X”: “We congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on taking the constitutional oath as Emir of the State of Kuwait. Our prayers for him for success and success in ruling the country. Our prayers for Kuwait and its people for a new path of progress and advancement under his wise leadership.” “We ask God to grant him success in all good things and to perpetuate the love and brotherhood between the two brotherly peoples.”