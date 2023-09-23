His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister on National Day.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “All congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its king, and its trustworthy Crown Prince on the occasion of Saudi National Day. We ask God to perpetuate their goodness, security, and pride.. and to perpetuate brotherhood and love between the two brotherly peoples.. every year. And you are well… and your people are well… and the banner of your glory is flying high.”