His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” via the “X” platform: A wonderful organization… an enjoyable match… an exceptional sporting performance… congratulations to my brother Tamim… and to the beloved people of Qatar for their victory. The Asian Football Cup… We also congratulate Jordan for this wonderful team that raises the heads of the Arabs…
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #congratulates #Tamim #bin #Hamad #Qatari #teams #victory #Asian #Football #Cup
Leave a Reply