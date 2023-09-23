His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on National Day.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “All congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its king, and his faithful Crown Prince on the occasion of the Saudi National Day. We ask God to perpetuate their goodness, security, and pride… and to perpetuate the brotherhood and love between the two brotherly peoples. Happy New Year… and your people.” To the best…and the banner of your glory is flying high.”