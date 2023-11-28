His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for hosting Expo 2030.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We congratulate the capital of goodness and glory… the capital of prosperity and stability, beloved Riyadh, for winning to host Expo 2030… We congratulate my brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the world’s vote to make Riyadh its destination and cultural station in 2030… the joy of the Saudi people. Our joy.. and their success is our success.. and their hosting of the world in 2030 is a win for us, for our Gulf, and for our region. Congratulations to Saudi Arabia.