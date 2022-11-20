His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, expressed sincere congratulations to the people of the Emirates and its wise leadership of the brotherly State of Qatar, leadership and people, for the successful launch of the World Cup.
And the official account of the Dubai government said via Twitter: “Mohammed bin Rashid expresses his sincere congratulations to the people of the Emirates and its wise leadership of the sister country of Qatar, leadership and people, for the successful launch of the World Cup, whose success is an achievement for the Arab region in general, and an important Gulf addition to the global sports scene, wishing His Highness to the state Qatar and its brotherly people, success, progress and prosperity.
