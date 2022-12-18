His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the brotherly Qatari people on their glorious National Day.

His Highness said, through his Twitter account: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the brotherly Qatari people on their glorious National Day, which coincides with the World Cup final. We are proud of their organization of the best football World Cup. We rejoice in their national day and their reaching these peaks. Qatar raised the ceiling of the World Cup.. and established Arab standards in front of the world in the good and splendor of organization..”.