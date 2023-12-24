His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that literature is the court of peoples and a field for dialogue among civilizations, and that societies that are proud of their literature and celebrate their writers are societies that believe in the power of thought, the importance of knowledge, and the impact of culture in civilizational development. And the humanitarian.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through a blog post on the “X” platform, congratulated the winner of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” title in the Literature and Arts category, Professor Wasini Al-Araj, for winning the award that he won in recognition of his pioneering role in the Arab literary scene and global knowledge research, as one of the pioneers. The art of contemporary Arabic fiction, innovators in literature, and innovators in academic research that deals with expanding the circle of receiving creative literary production to a global level.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We congratulate the winner of the title (Geniuses of the Arabs) in the Literature and Arts category, Professor Wasini Al-Araj, the writer, novelist, researcher, lecturer and academic whose works built bridges between cultures, devoted his entire life to the letter, the word, thought and dialogue, and presented in his writings a narrative. The Arab identity is universal in scope, and in his linguistic laboratory, university lectures, and academic research, he reviewed the aspects of convergence between peoples, creating creativity and inspiration in the Arab world and the world.”

His Highness added: “Artists, writers, and thinkers are ambassadors of our values, bearers of our culture, and contributors to the paths of our progress. Nations that write, read, and create in literature and the arts are the most capable of learning from their past experiences and anticipating their coming future.”

His Highness stressed that honoring creativity in all its forms is a national, national and humanitarian duty, as Arab creators are role models for younger generations and promising Arab talents in the disciplines of literature and art, and influential content, whether written, audio, visual or digital, because creativity deserves appreciation no matter how different its tools and production mechanisms are.

Achievements and innovations

The writer, writer, researcher and academic Professor Wasini Al-Araj, from Algeria, won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the category of Literature and Arts, in recognition of his achievements and creativity in the field of the Arabic novel and his academic research that highlighted the role of literature, narrative and the novel in presenting pressing human issues in the Arab world and the world.

Novelist Professor Wasini Al-Araj published a wide range of books and novels that were translated into many international languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Swedish, Danish, Spanish, and others.

Professor Al-Araj participated in establishing and managing the Terminology Laboratory in Paris, which supervises many narrative and translational research at the University of Algiers and the Sorbonne University.

His experiences also helped university research teams in important academic research on the Arabic novel, narrative forms, aesthetic paths, and literary practices.

Wassini Al-Araj currently works as a chair professor at the University of Algiers since 1985, and a professor at the French Sorbonne University since 1994. He heads the Department of the Arabic Track in the Department of Applied Languages ​​of the Faculty of Languages, Literatures and Civilizations of Foreign Societies at the Sorbonne University.

Professor Wassini Al-Araj obtained a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Arts and Languages ​​at the University of Oran, Algeria, in 1976, then a master’s degree in trends in the Arabic novel, and a doctorate in the theory of the hero in the Arabic novel from the University of Damascus in Syria between 1980 and 1985. The novelist also obtained a second doctorate in the language of the Arabic novel for research into the identity of the Arabic text written in French from the Sorbonne University.

Literary and novel awards

For more than a quarter of a century, Professor Wasini Al-Araj’s works have won prestigious Arab and international awards specializing in the art of novels and literary writing, literary creativity, cultural excellence, and intellectual giving.

His novel works include The Seventh Night After a Thousand, The Biography of the End, The Jasmine Ring, The Memory of Water, The Third Person, The Andalusian House, The Butterfly Kingdom, Noir Al-Luz, The Piccadilly Player, and Ramada Nights. His short story collections include Malta, Asmak Al-Bar, and Ahmad Al-Masirdi Al-Tayyib. Among his critical studies: the Arab narrative achievement in light of modern critical approaches.

A role model for young people

The head of the Supreme Committee for the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, praised Professor Wasini Al-Araj for winning the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs” in the Literature and Arts category, pointing out that, thanks to his academic, cognitive and literary contributions, he has become one of the figures of the Arabic novel, a reference in its tools and variations, and a role model for generations. From Arab youth interested in creative writing, literature, the arts of intellectual achievement, and civilizational dialogue.

Al-Gergawi addressed Professor Wasini Al-Araj, saying in a video call with him in which he informed him of his winning the award: “I convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and that you have won the Arab Geniuses Award in the Literature and Arts category. Today you are a role model for millions. The goal is to have role models for Arab youth, especially in the literature, arts and culture sector, and you are the best role model. I congratulate you, and a big thank you from the members of the Arab Geniuses Committee for your very great role in culture and literature in the Arab world.

Arab Nobel

Al-Gergawi said that “The Geniuses of the Arabs”, which, from its position as the largest Arab award of its kind, honors distinguished, creative and innovative Arab minds in vital fields, has become a Nobel Prize, and has become the “Nobel of the Arabs”, and it launches its search for Arab figures inspired by the confidence of His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the role of distinguished Arab models in their various specializations in inspiring Arab generations and societies to resume their active role in the march of human civilization.

The “Arab Geniuses” initiative, with its focus on honoring Arab innovators and the unique, distinguished and innovative Arab minds, became a Nobel Prize for the Arab world, and became the “Arab Nobel”, as it focused on six vital categories for civilizational, cultural, developmental and cognitive progress in the Arab world, and adopted the principle of nominations from In addition to individuals and institutions, jury committees of experts were appointed to ensure transparent evaluation, and prizes were allocated to the winner in each category so that the impact of his creativity would expand to the greatest extent.

Specialized arbitration

The jury for the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative this year in the Literature and Arts category was chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Murr, while the committee’s membership included the Director of the Library of Alexandria, Ahmed Abdullah Zayed Hijab, and the Executive Director of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture. (Afaq), Rima Mismar.

The winning team is complete

The team of six winners of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” Awards was completed, after the initiative’s final qualifiers concluded after receiving thousands of nominations in its six categories. They are Dr. Hani Negm from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, winner of the Medicine category, Professor Fadel Adeeb from Lebanon, winner of the Engineering and Technology category, and Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian. Who won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the economics category, Professor Nevin Khashab in the natural sciences category, Professor Lina Al-Ghatma in the architecture and design category, all the way to Professor Wasini Al-Araj, who won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the literature and arts category.

The Arab Geniuses Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, celebrates the creativity of distinguished Arab minds, their achievements, and their positive and influential role. The award translates support for innovation, creativity, and scientific, cognitive, cultural, and intellectual progress in the Arab world into tangible support that celebrates this exceptional group that has a positive impact on its surroundings and the world. The “Arab Geniuses” initiative aims to honor distinguished people in the Arab world, highlight their supportive roles in resuming the Arab region’s contribution to human civilization, provide tangible support in its various forms to Arab innovators, and expand the impact of their achievements locally, Arably and globally.

