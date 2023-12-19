His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed that scientific and cognitive curiosity is the basis for the cultural development of nations at all stages of history.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced in a blog post on the X website that the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the Natural Sciences category was given to Professor Nevin Khashab, Associate Dean of Physical and Engineering Sciences and Professor of Chemistry at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is due to its pioneering contributions in the field of natural sciences and its research in Arab universities.

His Highness said: Today we announce the winner of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” title in the natural sciences category: Professor Nevin Khashab, the researcher and academic who inspires a new generation of young scientists in the Arab world and transforms science research into advanced innovations in medicine, advanced industries, nanotechnology and agriculture. Sustainable.

His Highness added: Scientific achievement is the basis of civilizational development. We want to preserve scientists, empower them, honor them, celebrate their achievements, and provide them with the space to transform their ideas and research into reality.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that resuming the region’s contribution to human civilization is a comprehensive project and a strategic commitment whose starting point and goal is the Arab human being who is capable of achievement, creativity and excellence in science and knowledge.

(Qualitative scientific research and innovations)

Lebanese Professor Nevin Muhammad Ali Khashab won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the natural sciences category in recognition of her outstanding contributions in the fields of chemistry, bioengineering, and biological sciences.

Professor Nevin Khashab’s research interests focus on the applications of smart, engineered, programmable nanomaterials, and their uses for medical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and environmental purposes. She studies the new opportunities that nanocapsules and devices can provide in benefiting from medicines, gene therapies, medical diagnosis, and in industries, due to their solidity. Its durability and superior thermal resistance.

In addition, Professor Khashab is currently working on research related to carbon nanotubes, which have unique properties, outstanding rigidity and strength, in addition to their exceptional electronic properties. She is also testing applications of carbon tubes in smart membranes.

Professor Khashab contributed to the design of smart materials used in biomedical systems and is based on the manufacture of assemblies of molecules at the nanoscale using non-covalent interactions.

The uses of scientific innovations and smart materials developed by Professor Nevin Khashab are varied in several sectors, including at the medical level in the fields of sensing, packaging, drug, therapeutic and surgical delivery, and at the industrial level as in nanocomposites and others, in addition to the environmental level, as in sustainable agriculture solutions and platforms.

Professor Khashab contributed to making qualitative shifts in the pharmaceutical treatment scene by designing a group of innovative solutions, such as drug capsules that can be activated by light.

Today, the studies, research and scientific innovations of Professor Nevin Khashab constitute a source of inspiration for new generations of young people aspiring to specialize in the promising fields of natural sciences and a role model whose scientific career full of achievements aspires to be emulated by many scientists in the Arab region and the world.

(Al-Gergawi: Scientists lead the paths of cognitive progress)

His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, in contact with Professor Nevin Khashab, praised what she had presented in the fields of natural sciences, Arab and international, through her pioneering research that opened new horizons in the uses of ultra-fine nanomaterials for medical and pharmaceutical purposes, and technology applications. She advanced and inspired a new generation of Arab male and female scientists in various science disciplines, and gave Arab youth a role model who aspires to follow her path, learn from her, and emulate her success story in the various paths of science, stressing the role of Arab scientists and researchers in leading the paths of Arab and global scientific and knowledge progress.

Addressing Professor Khashab, Al-Gergawi said: You are a role model for young people in the entire Arab world, and your presence is a source of pride for us. You are an example of how a person can excel in a vital scientific sector, and I would like to congratulate you and convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who says that this is the beginning of a scientific and cognitive renaissance.

His Excellency stressed that the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, the largest Arab award of its kind, will continue, with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, its role in highlighting the creativity of pioneers, innovators and ambitious people who opened new horizons for Arab societies and encouraged the distinguished to transform their ideas into reality. They contributed to enabling the region to resume its historical role that positively influenced human civilization.

(reverse migration)

The “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative aims to promote the reverse migration of Arab minds and preserve them in the Arab world by celebrating and honoring their achievements, highlighting what they have achieved, and introducing various sectors of society to their capabilities and opportunities to expand the positive impact of their creativity.

(comprehensive evaluation)

The jury of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, in the Natural Sciences category, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the nominations. This year, the committee was composed of Professor Siham al-Din Hussein Galadari, Senior Vice Dean for Research Affairs at New York University Abu Dhabi, and its membership includes Noureddine Melikshi, Dean of the Kennedy School of Science at the University of Massachusetts. Lowell, Nader Al-Masmoudi, a professor at the Core Institute for Mathematical Sciences at New York University Abu Dhabi, Latifa Al-Wadghiri, a researcher at the Thomas Jefferson Laboratory in the United States, and Jihan Nour El-Din Rajai, professor emeritus of chemistry at the American University in Cairo.

(six categories)

The “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative received thousands of nominations in its six categories: engineering and technology, medicine, economics, literature and natural sciences, arts, architecture and design. Following the final qualifiers, announcements of the winners followed, namely Dr. Hani Negm from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Medicine category, Professor Fadel Adeeb from Lebanon in the Engineering and Technology category, Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian, who won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” Award in the Economics category, and Professor Nevin Khashab. For the natural sciences category. The winners of the remaining two categories will be announced later.

(Celebrating the creators)

The Arab Geniuses Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, celebrates the creativity of distinguished Arab minds, their achievements, and their positive and influential role.

The award translates support for innovation, creativity, and scientific, cognitive, cultural, and intellectual progress in the Arab world into tangible support that celebrates this exceptional group that has a positive impact on its surroundings and the world. The “Arab Geniuses” initiative also aims to honor distinguished people in the Arab world and highlight their supportive roles in renewing the Arab region’s contribution to human civilization, in addition to providing tangible support in various forms to the winners in its six categories, and expanding the impact of their achievements locally, Arably and globally.