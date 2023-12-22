His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed that architecture and its landmarks give cities and urban communities their distinct identity and character that defines them and reflects their values, and they are evidence that withstands the challenge of time, and tells the story of human creativity. And the history of the development of Arab and international civilizations.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through a blog post on the “X” website, congratulated the winner of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” Award in the Architecture and Design category, which was awarded to Professor and Architect Lina Al-Ghatma, in honor of her pioneering role in the field of creative architecture that combines local and international architecture. In recognition of its modern architectural approach that interacts with the natural and built environment and establishes sustainable effects in the built environments of the future.

His Highness said: We congratulate Professor Lina Al-Ghatma on winning the Arab Geniuses Award in the Architecture and Design category. The professor presented more than 65 architectural projects around the world, including museums, galleries, and towers, in designs that were linked to world cultures and used materials from her local environment. The professor also teaches architecture in a number of international colleges and universities. We are proud of the Arabs who have excelled, innovated, and left their intellectual and engineering mark around the world as an extension of the excellence of their rich and ancient Arab civilization. His Highness also emphasized the region’s historical leadership through inspiring role models in creativity and innovation and employing knowledge, experience and the latest tools and technologies of the era for construction and land reconstruction. “The Geniuses of the Arabs” represents a strategic project to prepare the creative, innovative, capable Arab human being who is determined to rebuild stable, advanced homelands, participating through their young men and women, their talents, competencies, and exceptional minds, with a distinctive imprint in the structure of human civilization.

(avant-garde architecture)

Lebanese Professor Lina Al-Ghatma won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the architecture and design category due to her creativity in innovative designs that set new standards for integrative architecture that blends the built and natural environment with modern touches and a sustainable approach. Professor Lina Al-Ghatmeh developed the designs of many urban landmarks, such as the “Stone Garden” tower in Beirut, Lebanon, her birthplace, the National Stadium in Japan, the Science Center in Naples, the “Wonderlab” exhibition in Beijing, the Estonian Museum, and other achievements that today are considered works of art. Influential contemporary engineering, and many architects from around the world are inspired by its details, after it has become a symbol of avant-garde architecture that combines suitability and precision.

Professor Lina Al-Ghatma has distinguished works in which she participated in prestigious international events such as Expo Milano 2015 and the 17th Architecture Biennale exhibition in Venice, Italy. She has in-depth research and detailed studies on urban environments, and she uses specialized materials that suit the nature of the places. She has worked at many prestigious venues, lectured at the École des Architects and the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University, and lectured at the Royal College of Art, the Royal Academy of Arts, the Bartlett School, the Musée d'Architecture et du Patrimonial de France, Yale University, and the University of Toronto in Canada.

Professor Lina Al-Ghatma runs her own architectural studio. She holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the American University of Beirut, and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the College of Environmental Design at the University of Georgia in the United States of America.

(Al-Gergawi: The human being of our region is designed by nature)

His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, in a video call via the Internet with Professor Lina Al-Ghatma, praised her creativity in the field of architecture and design, through which she left an imprint on the scene of urban development and urban design that combines human needs and urban aesthetics. It has become a model that designers and architects in the Arab world and the world aspire to. His Excellency Al Gergawi addressed Professor Lina Al-Ghatma by saying: I convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his congratulations to you for winning the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the architecture and design category. Our region has very high capabilities and creative personalities, and today you are an example of a person in the region who gave a lot, especially in the field of architecture and design, which started from our region, whether with the pyramids or cultural lighthouses in Iraq or Baalbek in Lebanon. The human being of the region is a natural designer, whether for buildings, lifestyle, writing, numbers, or science and astronomy, and we are proud of you as a global model for Arab women who have excelled in this field, and of your designs that are inspired by the environment and the land that symbolize human steadfastness in this region.

His Excellency said: This award is the Arab Nobel, and it has great importance because the civilizations of the region designed major achievements and landmarks that remained the most beautiful, the best, and the closest to the environment for thousands of years. Today, we resume our civilization through this important sector for the region.

(Contemporary interactive approach)

Professor Lina Al-Ghatma’s approach focuses on interacting with the environment, whether natural or built. Some of her projects are inspired by local themes that reflect the history, nature and aesthetics of cities. She reinvents local techniques and uses locally made materials that suit the environment and circumstances surrounding the architecture and withstand challenges. The simplicity in Lina Al-Ghatma’s design style reflects her visions of future architecture and her vision for a sustainable architectural approach that achieves harmony between humans and the earth.

(Healthier and more sustainable urban communities)

Professor Lina Al-Ghatma embodies her commitment to environmental responsibility and its preservation through her various projects that contribute to building healthier and more sustainable societies. She has also been able to achieve a comprehensive balance between academic and practical aspects to create an ever-growing qualitative positive impact.

(comprehensive evaluation)

The “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative was announced as the winner after a comprehensive evaluation conducted by the Architecture and Design Committee, which included Hashem Sarkis, Dean of the School of Engineering and Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Chairman of the Committee, Adrian Lahoud, Dean of the School of Architecture at the Royal College of Arts, and Ali Malkawi, Director of the Harvard Building Center. Al-Khadra, and Salma Al-Damlouji, professor in the Department of Architecture in the Islamic World at the American University of Beirut.

(Five winners so far)

With the announcement of Professor Lina Al-Ghatma’s victory in the “Architecture and Design” category, the list of winners of the “Arab Geniuses” initiative awards in its six categories of engineering and technology, medicine, economics, natural sciences, architecture and design, and literature and arts has included a fifth name in the list of winners. Dr. Hani Najm from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Medicine category, Professor Fadel Adeeb in the Engineering and Technology category, Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian, who won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” Award in the Economics category, and Professor Nevin Khashab in the Natural Sciences category.

(Expand the positive impact)

The “Arab Geniuses” initiative highlights the creativity of distinguished Arabs in their countries and the world, celebrates their achievements to expand their positive impact and inspiring presence, honors them, highlights what they have achieved and created, and introduces Arab societies and the world to the outstanding milestones they have recorded in their various specializations.

(Celebrating the creators)

The Arab Geniuses Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” celebrates the creativity of distinguished Arab minds, their achievements, and their positive and influential role. The award translates support for innovation, creativity, and scientific, cognitive, cultural, and intellectual progress in the Arab world into tangible support that celebrates this exceptional group that has a positive impact on its surroundings and the world.

The “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative also aims to honor distinguished people in the Arab world and highlight their supportive roles in renewing the Arab region’s contribution to human civilization, in addition to providing tangible support in various forms to the winners in its six categories, and expanding the impact of their achievements locally, Arably and globally.