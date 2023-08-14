here His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, The friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the 77th anniversary of its independence.

His Highness wrote, congratulating the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in both Urdu and English, via the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “Congratulations to Pakistan on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of its independence. The United Arab Emirates wishes to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries, and to enhance mutual respect and harmony in all aspects of this. Partnership. I sincerely hope that the future of Pakistan will be full of greater expectations and achievements.”

Pakistan is azadi کے کے چتپاری کی ڪنی کی Mubarak پد. United Arab Emirates, don’t have a place between the Baha’i faith, or your faith, or your religion, or your religion. ۔ May your kingdom be great, your expectations will be great. – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 14, 2023