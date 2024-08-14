His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today congratulated the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its leadership and people, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of its independence.

His Highness said on his official account on the “X” platform: “I extend my sincere congratulations and wishes to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its leadership and people, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of its independence. As Pakistan continues its path towards progress and stability, the UAE affirms its permanent commitment to strengthening cooperation between our two countries, exploring new opportunities for growth and working together to build a future full of prosperity and success.”