His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the friendly Indian people on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day.

His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: “Today, India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, which is a living testimony to the amazing development journey it has taken over the past decades.”

His Highness added: “On this happy occasion, I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and the friendly Indian people, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, develop our bilateral relations, and deepen strong ties in various sectors, which will contribute to enabling our solid partnership.”