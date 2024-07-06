His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated His Excellency the President-elect Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran..

His Highness wrote on his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate His Excellency the President-elect Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran. We look forward to strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples and countries, and working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”