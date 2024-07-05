His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated His Excellency Keir Starmer on assuming the Prime Ministership of the United Kingdom, wishing him success in his duties and in strengthening historical and economic relations with the UAE.

His Highness said via the “X” platform: I congratulate Keir Starmer on his appointment as Prime Minister of Britain. We wish him success in his duties and in strengthening historical and economic relations with the UAE, and that he contributes to strengthening the role of the United Kingdom in creating stability, prosperity and peace in the world.