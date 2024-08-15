His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, extended his sincere congratulations to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and the Indian people, on the occasion of Independence Day.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen friendship between the two countries, develop our bilateral relations, and deepen strong ties in various sectors.

His Highness said via the X platform: “Today, India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, which is a living testimony to the amazing development journey it has achieved over the past decades. On this happy occasion, I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and the friendly Indian people, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, develop our bilateral relations, and deepen strong ties in various sectors, which contributes to enabling our solid partnership.”