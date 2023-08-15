His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated India on the occasion of its 77th Independence Day.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: On the occasion of India’s celebration of its 77 independence day, I extend my sincere congratulations to the leadership and people of this great nation, and on this happy occasion, the UAE affirms its commitment to building a future of joint prosperity and growth, raising the level of our partnership to new horizons, and exploring New horizons for political, economic and cultural relations. happy Independence Day