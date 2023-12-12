His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated Dr. Mohammed Al-Erian, President of Queen’s College, University of Cambridge, on the occasion of his victory in the Economics category in the Arab Geniuses Award.

His Highness said in a blog post on his official account on the “X” platform: “The Geniuses of the Arabs is an award for all Arabs to celebrate Arab minds… and Arab achievements… and to celebrate the creative people from this region who have made exceptional contributions.”

His Highness added: “We congratulate the winner of the Economics category in the Arab Geniuses Award, Dr. Mohamed Al-Erian, President of Queen’s College, Cambridge University, in appreciation of his contributions, writings, and books that have contributed and continue to contribute to understanding the variables and trends of the economy and anticipating its future, on which many decision makers in the world rely today.” .

His Highness said: “We congratulate Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian and are proud that he is one of the creative and distinguished Arabs at the global level.”