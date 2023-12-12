His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the economy has always formed the basis for stability and development and the catalyst for innovation and development that benefit individuals and societies, and that economic creativity is a path to intellectual progress, societal well-being and international cooperation. Because ambitious economic visions have throughout the ages been a pillar for achieving development, building the future of nations, and fruitful and influential cultural exchange. This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced, via a blog post on the X website, that he had granted the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs” in the economics category to Dr. Mohammed Al-Erian, the international economist and president of Queen’s College at the University of Cambridge, who has made exceptional contributions to the paths of global economic development. He developed effective economic theories that enhanced flexibility and adaptability and turned challenges into opportunities for many economies of developing and developed countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today we announce the winner of the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs” in the economics category… Dr. Mohammed Al-Erian… the international economic expert who contributed his important consultations, ideas and theories to the design of economic strategies and development policies that have benefited dozens of countries and millions. Individuals around the world.

His Highness stressed that the Arab world has been a center of economics and trade since ancient times, and has given the world science, research and strategies for development, stressing that the economy also carries with it the sciences, research and ideas of different peoples.

– International economic consultant.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the economics category in recognition of his outstanding achievements, contributions, research and writings in the field of economics at the Arab and international levels. Dr. Al-Erian is considered one of the greatest economic advisors today.

His economic theories and strategic visions form an influential basis in many development policies at the local and international levels. Dr. Mohamed El-Erian worked at the International Monetary Fund.

He was president of the World Development Council. From his position as CEO of the Harvard Educational Endowment Foundation, he achieved exceptional returns for it, the highest in its history, increasing its market value by more than $10 billion in the fiscal year 2021, reaching more than $53 billion, which is the highest number in the history of university endowment funds. . Al-Erian served as CEO of a number of major global institutions that manage assets worth more than $1.1 trillion in total.

-The 100 most influential people.

Dr. Al-Erian was chosen four times in a row on the list of the 100 most influential people, due to his role in contributing to shaping the features of the global economy and expanding the horizons of socio-economic development progress in many vital future sectors. Experts believe that Dr. El-Erian's ideas and the visions he announces have a tangible impact on the global economy. It is a reference for a large number of financial institutions, international newspapers, and prestigious economic bulletins. He has two books on the New York Times bestseller list, in addition to his books and articles that he publishes monthly in economic magazines and international newspapers. Dr. El-Erian contributed to strengthening the economic and international presence of his home country, Egypt, and the Arab world as a whole, through his academic and research contributions, his participation in economic conferences and seminars, and his provision of specialized economic consultations. The Arab Geniuses Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, highlights the creativity of distinguished Arab minds and celebrates their achievements and positive role in their societies and humanity. The award translates the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for innovation, creativity and scientific, cognitive, cultural and intellectual progress in the Arab world into tangible support that celebrates this exceptional group that has a positive impact on its surroundings and the world.

His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, congratulated Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian for winning the title of “Geniuses of the Arabs” in the economics category, stressing that Dr. Al-Erian’s contributions to developing the structures of the global economy and accelerating economic growth paths that make people’s interests a priority are a model. Young people are proud of him and aspire to emulate him in knowledge acquisition, scientific research, and strategic planning.

Al Gergawi stressed that “Geniuses of the Arabs” honors innovators and embodies the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” in empowering the distinguished and celebrating their achievements to be inspiring role models for members of their society and their world. During his call with Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian to inform him of his victory, His Excellency said: “The geniuses of the Arabs are role models and inspiring figures for future generations who are keen to contribute to all paths of development, including the economy.”

– Committee of experts.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, chaired the Economics Committee for the “Geniuses of the Arabs” Award, whose members included His Excellency Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre, Mohammed Madi, Dean of the College of Management and Economics at the United Arab Emirates University, and Rabah Arezki, a Senior Fellow at John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and Farid Belhaj, Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa.

Expanding the horizons of economic theory.

The “Arab Geniuses”, known by its audience of individuals and institutions in the Arab world, honored Dr. Mohamed El-Erian in the economics category in recognition of his exceptional achievements in expanding the boundaries of global economic knowledge and providing useful practical visions for how to achieve economic, social and human development in emerging economies. Developing and major, according to the data and circumstances of each. His works and theories had a very positive impact in redefining the foundations of macroeconomics and proposing new, flexible economic scenarios that enable countries and societies to adapt to transformations and variables, transform challenges into opportunities, and integrate individuals, institutions, companies and business sectors in achieving countries’ development strategies.

Reference books.

Dr. Al-Erian has published books that are today considered a reference in analyzing the global economy. Among the most prominent works that he wrote and contributed to are the book “Growth and Stability in the Middle East and North Africa,” in which Dr. El-Erian presents the promising future areas and economic opportunities for the region, and the book “When Markets Collide,” which was included in the “New York Times” list and the “Wall Street Journal” list. For best-selling books, it analyzed the changes that occurred in the global financial system in 2008, in addition to other books such as “The Available Game,” “A Plan to Fix a Broken World,” and “Lessons from a Recent Experience.”

Thousands of nominations.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian was announced as the winner of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the economics category, after Dr. Hani Negm from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was named winner in the medicine category, and Professor Fadel Adeeb from Lebanon was named winner of the award in the engineering and technology category. The “Geniuses of the Arabs” received thousands of nominations in its six categories: engineering and technology, medicine, economics, architecture and design, natural sciences, and literature and arts.

-The “Arab Nobel” to expand the impact.

The “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative aims to honor distinguished people in the Arab world and highlight their supportive roles in resuming the Arab region’s contribution to human civilization, in addition to providing tangible support in various forms to the winners in its categories, and expanding the impact of their achievements locally, Arably and globally.