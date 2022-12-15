His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, today, Thursday, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of the National Day.
His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “We congratulate the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership and people, on their National Day. This brotherly, close and beloved country.
We congratulate the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their National Day, and we congratulate them on the anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa assuming the reins of power. pic.twitter.com/xW1NY3X615
– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 15, 2022
