owner Transcendence Sheikh Mohammed son rightly guided the muffled, Deputy president Country president council Ministers governor Dubai, Take care of him God, through the “X” platform: We congratulate our brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the leadership and people, on their 52nd National Day and the anniversary of my brother, King Hamad bin Isa, assuming the reins of government in the Kingdom…

Our relationship with Bahrain is fraternal and stable… well-established and developed… official, popular and true… May God grant them security and safety… stability and prosperity… and may He perpetuate love and brotherhood between our peoples…