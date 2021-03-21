His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, today, Sunday, congratulated all peoples celebrating Nowruz.

His Highness wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter page: “We congratulate all the peoples who celebrate Nowruz on this occasion … We wish them a year of goodness, blessing and stability … and that this spring will be a spring of love, peace and prosperity for everyone, God willing.”