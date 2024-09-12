His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “I was pleased today to meet His Excellency Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China. China is the largest trading partner in the world for the UAE. Our annual non-oil trade exchange exceeds AED 296 billion. Today, we have distinguished economic, cultural and political relations that we are counting on. We have 170 schools in the country where students learn the Chinese language because we know that strong future relations with China include a better future for all.”