The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment announced the donation of 20 million dirhams to support the “100 million meals campaign”, the largest campaign in the region to feed food in 20 countries, which was launched from the UAE, with the aim of providing food support to combat hunger and malnutrition in 20 countries, From Ghana in the west to Pakistan in the east, and at the heart of it are the Arab world.

The Foundation’s contribution constitutes qualitative support for the goals of the campaign, which is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and opens the door for donations to everyone from inside and outside the country, to support global efforts to combat hunger and provide food support in the form of food parcels that contain the basic ingredients for preparing meals in fragile and lower-income communities. .

This comes after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, the largest campaign of its kind in the region, to support those in need of food by providing them with food parcels.

The Foundation’s contribution to the 100 Million Meals Campaign supports its objectives to provide a safety net that provides basic meals components to millions in 20 countries, and to contribute to providing immediate solutions to hunger problems, and to employ regional and international partnerships for the campaign, to urgently and directly reach tens of millions of beneficiaries in the region and the world, in order to Reducing burdens on families, and providing food support to the lowest income groups in the targeted countries.

The advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Ibrahim Boumelha, valued the humanitarian gesture on the part of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his directives By launching the initiative “100 million meals”, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, to embody the meanings of goodness and mercy from the UAE for the needy in friendly and brotherly countries.

Boumelha said: “The UAE’s march since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on the basis of giving, giving and helping the needy, has taken a steadfast approach and legacy that is distinguished by goodness and giving, and it is the approach continued by the wise leadership of the country. The UAE under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander The Supreme Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council, the honorable rulers of the Emirates.

Boumelha added: “This initiative embodies the distinguished role and leadership of the UAE in meeting humanitarian needs and improving the lives of the needy, and its ability to deal with crises and emergencies in issues related to people’s lives and their needs in providing the necessary food, and it is not alien to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has always been accustomed to finding solutions to the issues of the vulnerable and needy, and adopting initiatives that enhance their ability to overcome their difficult conditions in which they live, so that they know that there are those of their brothers who feel their pain and pains and extend their hand to help them in order to change their situation for the better.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation is implementing the 100 million meals campaign, in cooperation with the World Food Program, the regional network of food banks, and specialized humanitarian and charitable institutions in a number of Arab countries, and in coordination and partnership with a number of federal and local bodies and agencies, in addition to institutions And the concerned humanitarian and charitable societies in the UAE. Various segments of society and sectors inside and outside the UAE are allowed to contribute to the 100 million meals campaign through cash donation to buy food parcels and supplies, so that meals and parcels are delivered to the deserving people, from families and individuals, to their whereabouts in more than 20 countries, including Sudan, Lebanon, Jordan and Pakistan. Angola, Uganda, Egypt and India.

4 donation channels

The campaign provides four channels for donation: the campaign website www.100million meals.ae, whereby any person or organization can purchase a number of meals, and the donation can be made by bank transfer to the account of the 100 million meals campaign in Dubai Islamic Bank, whose number is: (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), or by sending the word meal or meal in English in the form of an SMS text message to specific numbers on Du and Etisalat networks in the UAE, and the campaign also allows for a donation by contacting the campaign team directly at the call center at the toll-free number 8004999 or mail Email: [email protected]

