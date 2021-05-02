The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation announced a donation of 10 million dirhams in support of the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest of its kind in the region and organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to feed food in the month of Ramadan to the needy, needy families and lower-income communities in Four continents.

The new donation from the Foundation is in addition to a previous donation made to the campaign in the amount of 20 million dirhams when it was launched.

Thus, its total contribution becomes 30 million dirhams, equivalent to providing 30 million meals in the 30 countries covered by the campaign, given that one dirham can provide the basic components of a meal in lower-income communities with low purchasing power and low cost of living. The advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation Ibrahim Boumelha said that the campaign of 100 million meals enjoyed great interaction from all segments of society, to form an essential part of the values ​​of the UAE and its humanitarian policies in spreading good among humanity and mitigating the effects of crises, disasters and suffering of various People of the world without exception, eradicating hunger and providing food security.

He added that the Foundation has taken the initiative to support the campaign financially, administratively and logistically, and has mobilized all its cadres to work on it.

Boumelha said, “The Foundation decided to increase its donation of 10 million dirhams to help it reach the largest possible number of needy people.”





