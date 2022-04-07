The “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the poor and needy in 50 countries, is supported by a group of international, regional and local operational partners for its various targeted operations, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, to achieve its humanitarian goals by providing what The equivalent of one billion meals for the less fortunate, especially children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by humanitarian crises and natural disasters around the world.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment supports, with the initiative’s partners, its goals of mobilizing the efforts of the largest number of organizations, institutions and individuals to serve the cause of facing the challenge of hunger, and providing food aid from the “Billion Meals” initiative to those in need in 50 countries, including It also contributes to achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the world, in addition to opening the door for everyone to contribute to charitable and humanitarian work as a sustainable option.

Ibrahim Mohammed Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable Activities, said, “The Billion Meals initiative sends one billion messages of hope, solidarity and mercy from the people of the Emirates, its society and institutions to those who need a pause that restores confidence.” With human conscience and solidarity among human beings.

He stressed that the hands of the UAE, with its leadership, people, and its tolerant society and solidarity with the needy everywhere, is always extended with goodness and giving, and to provide direct and practical support that empowers vulnerable groups, provides relief to the needy, and supports those in need of help, assistance and sympathy, because they are firm values ​​on which the UAE was founded. And dedicated to its continuous and sustainable local and international humanitarian work in order to preserve human dignity.

For her part, Director of the Office of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Sarah Al Nuaimi, said that “the operational partners of the (Billion Meals) initiative support its operations to reach support for those who are entitled to food security,” noting the continuity and sustainability of these partnerships over the past years, as “Evidence of the commitment of the partners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives towards urgent humanitarian issues, and their keenness to strengthen joint cooperation regionally and internationally, to expand the circle of charitable, humanitarian and relief work, make a real difference in the lives of individuals and societies, and empower the less fortunate.”

The group of partners of the “Billion Meals” initiative includes the United Nations World Food Program, the network of regional food banks, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Emirates Food Bank, and charitable, humanitarian and social organizations in the countries it includes The initiative. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was launched in 1997 with the aim of helping the poor, the sick, widows, orphans and the needy in the UAE and anywhere in the world.

The Foundation also contributes to international rescue and relief operations in areas affected by disasters and crises, and supports the poor with all possible forms of assistance. It works on building schools, hospitals, housing, digging wells and other facilities inside and outside the country.

The “Billion Meals” initiative represents the values ​​of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which aims to involve everyone in charitable and humanitarian work, including individuals and institutions from various sectors in the UAE and the world, with its focus on the concept of sustainable community financing to provide food support and elements of food security for the most needy groups. It opened the door for participation in a comprehensive community movement aimed at weaving a network for those who do not find enough to feed themselves.

The initiative receives donations through four approved channels, which are the website www.1billionmeals.aeAnd the bank transfer of the initiative’s account to the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for “du” network users or to the number 1110 for “Etisalat” users. You can also donate by calling 8009999.

• The Mohammed bin Rashid Initiatives Foundation focuses on sustainable community financing to provide food support.

5 million dirhams for “One Billion Meals” from “Abdul Qader Sankari and his sons”

The Abdul Qader Sankari and Sons Group announced its donation of five million dirhams to the “Billion Meals” initiative, to provide support to the poor and needy, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by disasters and crises around the world. The group’s contribution supports the efforts of the initiative organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, and seeks to stimulate a comprehensive community movement to provide a helping hand to those who suffer from hunger, and to provide a food safety net for the less fortunate who are in dire need of support to find their livelihood, while 800 million suffer from A person in today’s world suffers from some form of hunger or malnutrition. To reach the initiative’s beneficiaries from needy individuals and families without exception or delay, the “Billion Meals” cooperates with the World Food Program, the network of regional food banks, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the Emirates Food Bank, And charitable and humanitarian work institutions in the countries covered by the initiative, to ensure the efficiency of the organization and the speed of distribution processes.

Dr. Abdul Qadir Sankari, founder of the group, said, “The Billion Meals initiative crowns the values ​​of giving in the UAE, and we are pleased to contribute to supporting this charitable effort that mobilizes the contributions of institutions, individuals and business sectors for a noble and urgent humanitarian cause that is to address the challenge of hunger.”

The “Billion Meals” initiative begins distribution operations in 5 countries

The “Billion Meals” initiative began distribution operations in five of the countries it covers, less than a week after its launch at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” coordinates with local authorities and agencies concerned with humanitarian and community work in the countries and regions where food support distributions begin, to ensure direct and rapid access to beneficiaries, according to comprehensive and accurate databases, and advanced and innovative distribution mechanisms.

The initiative also cooperates with international and regional operational partners to expand the circle of those who reach out to it, including the World Food Program, the network of regional food banks, the Emirates Food Bank, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and charitable, humanitarian and social work associations in the countries covered by the initiative.

The distribution of food support to individuals and families was launched, in coordination with the competent authorities, and in cooperation with the “Regional Food Banks Network” and the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment”, as partners of the initiative, where the first payments of food aid to the beneficiaries arrived in India, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Jordan and Tajikistan, in a step that paves the way for the expansion of distribution operations to more countries covered by the initiative.

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment”, partner of the “Billion Meals” initiative, specializes in helping the poor, the sick, widows, orphans and the needy, as well as international rescue and relief operations in areas affected by disasters and crises. The Foundation also works on building schools, hospitals, housing, digging wells, and other facilities inside and outside the country.

As for the Regional Food Banks Network, which participates in the operations of the region’s largest initiative for food support, it forms an umbrella for dozens of food banks that have supported its establishment in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, in order to help feed the needy, eradicate hunger, and combat food waste. .



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

