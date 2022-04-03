The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has donated 20 million dirhams to the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, to provide food support to the needy, poor and underprivileged in 50 countries around the world.

The Foundation was the first donor, with the initiative opening the door for contributions and financial donations to individuals, institutions, economic activities and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work from inside and outside the Emirates, coinciding with the start of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Foundation’s donation reinforces the humanitarian and moral commitment of the “Billion Meals” initiative to provide a food safety net for the poor and hungry, and those who suffer from malnutrition around the world, especially vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and displaced victims of crises and natural disasters.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, confirmed that “the (Billion Meals) initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE The Ruler of Dubai, in the month of fasting, giving and charity, embodies the human values ​​that the UAE adheres to, with its leadership, its institutions, and its giving, tolerant and sympathetic society in all charitable and humanitarian initiatives that stem from it, bearing the slogan of extending a helping hand and support to everyone in need without exception or discrimination of race, religion or region geography”.

Bumelha said that the giving, which was initiated by the founding fathers and continues under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council, the honorable rulers of the Emirates, is continuous and sustainable, and its impact reaches far and wide every year.

He considered that the “One Billion Meals” initiative, which is a continuation of the 100 million meals campaign that was launched last Ramadan, and succeeded in doubling its goal and distributing 220 million meals in 47 countries, with the participation of the staff and cadres of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, is an embodiment of the vision The sustainability of humanitarian work in the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and practical evidence of the consolidation of the solidarity approach of the UAE with people everywhere and whenever needed, especially for the most vulnerable groups.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment also participates in the implementation of the operations of the “Billion Meals” initiative in many countries in which the Foundation is active, in cooperation with local institutions and official and civil bodies, while the initiative is organized and supervised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

“Billion Meals”

The “One Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through approved channels, namely the website www.1billionmeals.ae and the bank transfer of the “One Billion Meals” initiative account to the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in dirhams.

If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat network” and through the “Billion Initiative” call center Meal» 8009999.



