Coinciding with the 100 million meals campaign to feed food during Ramadan in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment announced the expansion of its operations to 10 additional countries in which it will finance and implement relief support. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, is implementing the “100 Million Meals Campaign”, the largest campaign in the region to feed food throughout the blessed month of Ramadan to provide food support to those who deserve it in lower-income communities and enhance the values ​​of compassion and human solidarity. Feed the hungry. The list of additional countries in which the Foundation finances and implements food support operations includes Ethiopia and Senegal in Africa, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal in Asia, Kosovo in Europe, and Brazil in South America. Thus, the Foundation will contribute to financing the campaign efforts in 30 countries, as well as the implementation of distribution operations on the ground in 17 of them. In the campaign, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Foundation cooperates with the World Food Program, the regional network of food banks and charitable and humanitarian work institutions to distribute food parcels to tens of millions of beneficiaries of the campaign in the countries it includes throughout the holy month of Ramadan. The Foundation had also announced a donation of 20 million dirhams for the “100 million meals” campaign upon the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, on the eve of the blessed month of Ramadan. The Foundation finances, implements and coordinates external operations in many countries covered by the “100 million meals” campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and opens the door for everyone to contribute from inside and outside the country to provide food support during the month of Ramadan in the form of food parcels that contain the basic components for preparing Meals in the communities most in need. In order to implement the 100 Million Meals campaign to the fullest extent, the Foundation coordinates with a wide network of cooperating parties with the campaign to achieve its goals of providing a safety net that provides basic meals components to tens of millions in the beneficiary communities. Ibrahim Boumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation said that the Foundation puts all its resources, cadres and network of relationships and partnerships locally, regionally and internationally to support the achievement of the goals of the 100 million meals campaign aimed at providing food support to those who need it and feeding Food during Ramadan in the communities covered by the campaign in the Arab world, African and Asian continents. He stressed that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Establishment will work with the regional network of food banks and various charitable and humanitarian institutions in the countries covered by the campaign to ensure that food parcels and aid provided by the campaign reach their beneficiaries as soon as possible in their whereabouts, by overcoming all logistical obstacles and speeding up field operations of the campaign. In coordination with its partners in the target countries, including the World Food Program. Boumelha concluded by stressing the importance of joint cooperation between the Foundation and all concerned parties to accomplish the mission of the 100 million meals campaign, which embodies the values ​​on which the UAE was founded and achieved leadership in charitable and humanitarian work, foremost among which is cooperation on land and hastening to provide relief to those in need without distinction between race, religion or Gender or affiliation. The Foundation seeks to achieve the goals of the 100 million meals campaign to alleviate the suffering of families and individuals and provide food support to the most needy groups in the targeted countries, by taking advantage of regional and international partnerships for the campaign to urgently and directly reach tens of millions of beneficiaries in the region and the world during the holy month of Ramadan. Institutions and individuals from inside and outside the UAE can make their financial donations through the 100 million meals campaign, through four approved channels: www.100millionmeals.ae, and bank transfer to the account of 100 million meals holders in Dubai Islamic Bank, whose number is: / AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201 /, or by SMS / via the numbers shown on the website, for users of the “du” and “Etisalat” networks within the UAE, as well as donating by contacting the campaign team directly at the call center at the toll-free number 8004999 or Email: [email protected] Since its inception about a quarter of a century ago in 1997, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment has been implementing local and international projects in the field of relief, health care, social support, education and caring for orphans. The foundation’s local projects nationwide include health programs, financial aid, educational programs, zakat money, foodstuff cards and Ramadan mir, construction and housing maintenance, seasonal projects, and community partnership. At the international level, the Foundation has carried out many relief projects, provided hundreds of tons of aid and implemented charitable projects in more than 40 countries, whether it was building homes for people of determination in lower-income communities, or providing aid to those affected by earthquakes, as in Haiti and Pakistan, or relief affected communities. From the tsunami disaster in Southeast Asia, or providing dozens of ambulances equipped with medical supplies, as in Sudan and Libya, in addition to building schools, rehabilitating universities and providing computers there, as in Kosovo, Tajikistan and Iraq, and digging wells for those affected by droughts, as in the countries of the Horn of Africa. Like Somalia and Djibouti. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Establishment, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, seeks to support the poor, sick, widows, orphans, the needy and the afflicted around the world. The Foundation entrenches the noble humanitarian principles in international rescue and relief operations in areas affected by natural disasters or the scourge of war, and helps the poor in them with all possible forms of assistance, such as building schools, hospitals, places of worship, and public facilities to serve communities, or supporting regional initiatives to feed food such as the “100 Million Meal Campaign”. .