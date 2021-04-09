Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that challenges cannot stop us, indicating that there is no project without risk. This came in a video posted by His Highness on «Instagram» yesterday under the hashtag «# Leadership Flashes», through which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “Imagine the world without challenges .. There is no project without risk, so do we stop because it contains risks? Life is all challenges, so should we stop to think about risks and challenges? We develop the economy of our country ?, and how do we get to the happiness of the citizen ?, We must continue .. Trust in God and continue on your path and stay positive always because the risks are present, and the challenges are always there, but who wants to (arrive) ».