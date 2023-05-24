His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired today a cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”

Today, I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the reformation of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority headed by my brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

We also approved, during today’s Cabinet meeting, 78 environmental projects and initiatives to be implemented by the UAE in preparation for hosting the global event COP28, which include national strategies to reduce carbon and regulate the use of solar energy products, sustainable tourism and other initiatives that support sustainable and environmentally friendly Emirati development.

Today in the Council, we also reviewed the results and achievements of the Emirates Council for Food Security, which included the Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative in cooperation with the United States, the establishment of a global platform for agricultural innovation in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, the establishment of the Food Technology Valley in Dubai, and other projects.

Today, in the Council of Ministers, we also approved the state’s agenda for the development of service exports, which will focus on education, medical tourism, traditional and Islamic financial services, and creative economy services. The Ministry of Economy will work to build international partnerships and develop programs to support the exports of UAE companies internationally in these sectors. We also reviewed the trade report. The state’s foreign affairs in 2022, as our non-oil foreign trade exceeded for the first time the barrier of 2.2 trillion dirhams.

Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the launch of the “Darak” platform, which aims to provide building solutions, banking facilities, and exclusive offers to the citizen during the construction of his home.