His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which he reviewed what happened in 2023. .

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on the “X” platform, “I chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers in the new year at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which we reviewed what happened in 2023.” . We approved our plan for 2024, which will focus on implementing the national priorities announced by my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, on Union Day. We directed all federal agencies to work on government plans, initiatives and projects that serve national priorities.

His Highness added: During the meeting, we reviewed what had been achieved in our national files during 2023, most notably the citizen housing files and the resettlement file. In the housing file, more than 4,300 housing decisions were issued with a total value of up to 3.2 billion dirhams from the Zayed Housing Programme. The percentage of citizen ownership reached Housing ownership across all housing programs in the country is 90%…which is the second highest percentage of home ownership in the world.

His Highness confirmed: In the Emiratisation file, the Nafiz program, under the follow-up of my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, succeeded in bringing the total number of citizens working in the private sector to about 92 thousand citizens.. These files will remain the subject of our continuous follow-up in 2024, God willing.

His Highness explained: In the economic field, our non-oil GDP achieved growth at a rate of 5.9% during the first nine months only. . The country came in first place globally in more than 215 development, economic and human indicators in international reports.

