His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Dubai Executive Council meeting at the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Complex, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, And His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “Invest in Dubai” platform, the unified digital platform for establishing businesses, with the aim of establishing Dubai’s position as a global investment destination and the ideal choice for investors and entrepreneurs locally and internationally, by offering the platform’s unique experience of doing business. In a manner consistent with the style of smart Dubai, to be the largest unified platform that gives investors the opportunity to obtain commercial licenses and start business within a few minutes, in an easy and smooth manner that saves time and effort.

His Highness praised the efforts of the Dubai government work team led by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, especially with regard to enhancing the investment environment in the emirate, increasing investment opportunities, expanding the circle of attracting capital, and attracting talents and owners. Creative ideas and big ambitions, and facilitating all procedures related to the investment and business sector in general, directing His Highness to redouble efforts in order for Dubai to be the best and easiest city in the world in doing business, and to harness all capabilities and energies to achieve this goal.

Keep up with the changes

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that Dubai is proceeding resolutely in implementing its plans and laying clear and solid foundations for the growth and stimulation of its economy thanks to the foresight vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which was at the forefront of the ingredients that strengthened the emirate’s ability to Keeping pace with the rapid changes and making it a distinct economic destination at the regional and global levels, as Dubai has an attractive economic environment for investment, and provides all the elements for continuity and success of business, and is ready to keep pace with various circumstances and challenges and transform them into opportunities in an innovative way, especially in light of the current global conditions that have reflected their effects on all Sectors, while the robust digital infrastructure that Dubai established two decades ago and contributed to the design of effective economic solutions, has proven capable of meeting the aspirations of the community of investors and entrepreneurs.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “We are working to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum by removing all obstacles and overcoming any difficulties for investors, unifying and facilitating procedures and adopting the concept of a single and interconnected government, and we promise His Highness to implement his vision of making Dubai the best city. The “Invest in Dubai” platform is a new step that supports our orientations towards the future and an addition that enhances our ability to achieve better economic results, and consolidate the emirate’s position as the best global destination for investment. “

His Highness stressed that the good reputation and great confidence that Dubai enjoys among global investors stems from a set of basic principles, including: the flexibility of its economy, the integrity of its legislative environment, the strength and efficiency of its infrastructure, as a modern and renewable city and an ideal and fertile environment that attracts investors of all nationalities, while Dubai has succeeded in building an integrated investment system based on adopting advanced technology for continuous development and improvement in a way that supports the growth of the economic sector and enhances its efficiency.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for leading the “Invest in Dubai” team, which His Highness directed to continue its efforts under the supervision and under the leadership of His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, to achieve more achievements, including the launch of This unified platform, which came as a result of the cooperation of more than 20 government agencies, as this distinguished team will complete its bid to unify and facilitate procedures and accelerate them to serve investors and entrepreneurs and confirm Dubai’s position as the best, most preferred and easiest destination in terms of procedures related to investment and doing business.

The first two commercial licenses

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai and His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the first two commercial licenses were issued through the “Invest in Dubai” platform, for Emirati entrepreneur Mona Al Mutawa and British investor Sina Tabiwand.

The “Invest in Dubai” platform is considered the unified window for doing business. It includes commercial licensing services and obtaining all government requirements and approvals in a central platform without reviewing any service center. It also provides a set of packages and value-added services to facilitate the start of the business.

The platform enables investors to obtain insights and ideas about investment opportunities and expectations of developmental sectors, and to learn about all steps of establishing a business in Dubai, in addition to the options available for investment in the commercial areas of the city and in free zones, as well as information about the business map in Dubai, vital economic sectors and costs Incubating business and foreign direct investment statistics, among others.

Holistic experience

The “Invest in Dubai” platform is comprehensive in terms of meeting the needs of investors and entrepreneurs to establish their business in Dubai, as the platform covers the business cycle in all its stages, starting from searching for the appropriate opportunity, registering the trade name, obtaining the initial approval for issuing the license and the requirements of government agencies related to it. And to obtain a commercial license.

The platform also offers a set of packages and value-added services to facilitate the start of the commercial project, such as issuing the establishment card required by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the allocation of employment quotas, documenting the establishment contract from the Department of Economic Development, documenting a rental contract from real estate registration, and membership of the Chamber Dubai.

Through the “Invest in Dubai” platform, the investor can access all the information he needs regarding the requirements and conditions for issuing commercial licenses and all related fees in Dubai for more than 2000 commercial activities. He can also obtain licenses for his company and other commercial licenses immediately, through a seamless and integrated digital experience centered on the investor, which saves time and effort without the need to visit service centers and the paperwork required to establish companies. The platform also provides the opportunity to manage the business through a personalized dashboard that provides an overview of partners, licenses, key performance indicators and other useful features.

one team

The “Invest in Dubai” platform, which takes into account the comprehensive investor experience, has been developed under the leadership of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, with the participation of: the Dubai Department of Economic Development and Smart Dubai, in addition to the formation of a work team consisting of more than 70 government employees representing the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Economy, General Administration of Dubai Civil Defense, General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police, State Security Agency, Security Industries Regulatory Agency, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Courts, Dubai Customs, Land and Property Department, Department of Tourism and Commercial Marketing, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Dubai Health Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Maritime City Authority, Communications Regulatory Authority, Dubai Sports Council, Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Community Development Authority, in addition to direct cooperation and coordination with the private sector, the strategic supporter of development efforts The economy in the emirate is represented by Emirates NBD.

The work on the project to prepare the platform took about four months, which included more than 80,000 hours of work, to develop an integrated and interconnected platform that elevates Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for investment, where the Dubai Department of Economic Development will manage the platform that can be accessed through the link (invest.dubai.ae).





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

