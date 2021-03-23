His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Dubai Council meeting, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, First Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved a package of decisions aimed at supporting the readiness of Dubai and its various bodies to enter a new development phase, characterized by accelerated achievements, doubling efforts, and working with a team spirit to provide an environment in which Dubai residents can achieve their hopes and aspirations, and work and achievement in light of A thriving economy, flexible legislation, and innovative government services.

In detail, His Highness approved during the meeting the restructuring of the Dubai government, the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of 3 chambers of commerce, in addition to adopting the Dubai Foreign Trade Plan to raise it from 1.4 trillion to 2 trillion dirhams over the next five years.

His Highness said, “We are the capital of the economy … and our goal is to improve human lives … and we welcome everyone … to fulfill their dreams on the land of the Emirates.” He added, “We will continue to create new economic sectors … and explore available opportunities … and direct our human potential. To achieve their best. “

Dubai government restructuring

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a comprehensive government restructuring in Dubai that supports its priorities and future directions, development plans and visions in various sectors, and keeps pace with the various developments and changes surrounding the world. The entire government of Dubai is structured in preparation for a new phase that the emirate will enter … The Dubai government will be more flexible and efficient … and I am able to deal with a map of emerging variables.

In this regard, His Highness stressed the necessity of doubling efforts and achievements during the coming period, and the cooperation of all parties, officials and work teams to support the future visions and directions of Dubai, and the implementation of projects and initiatives in accordance with the approved work plans. His Highness said: “Binding work contracts will be signed with all officials of the emirate and directors of its departments. And its bodies and institutions for a period of 3 years … in which outputs … and rewards are determined … and the accountability mechanism … We are confident that everyone will have confidence in the next stage of development. “

Restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced during the meeting the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, as His Highness said: “The Dubai Chamber of Commerce will be restructured … and the formation of 3 chambers of commerce for the emirate … the Dubai Chamber of Commerce … and the Dubai Chamber of International Trade … And a room

Dubai for the digital economy … and changing the system of work in the chambers to be the most important economic arm of the emirate in building new sectors and consolidating its global commercial role. “

His Highness explained that the new structure of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce reflects the aspirations of the emirate and its new economic trends that meet the requirements of the current stage and the changes it has witnessed.

The announcement of restructuring the Chamber comes in light of the efforts aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position in the arena of the global digital economy, consolidating the presence of companies operating in it on the international scale, in addition to supporting the optimal representation of the interests of international companies based in Dubai.

In the same context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum revealed the nomination of Juma Al Majid as Honorary President of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, stressing that he is the best representative of Dubai’s merchants and wise men, and His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Ghurair as President of the Chamber, and His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem with his international experience as Chairman of the Chamber Dubai World Trade and His Excellency Omar Al Olama, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

His Excellency Juma Al Majid is one of the most important Emirati businessmen. He is a pioneer of business and one of the men of culture, thought and charitable work in the UAE and the Arab world. He is the founder of the Al Majid Group and one of the founders of the Beit Al Khair Association. His Excellency Al Majid participated as a founding member of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and was an active member in many financial, commercial, humanitarian and scientific institutions in the UAE, and he has many contributions to advancing growth and development in many sectors in the country.

The Dubai Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the formation of a supreme committee that includes the three heads of the chambers headed by Abdulaziz Al Ghurair to develop the new strategic plan for the Dubai Chambers to achieve His Highness’s new vision, where His Highness said: “Members of Dubai Chambers of Commerce are essential partners in achieving our future vision. Economic … and we expect great activity from them regionally and internationally in the coming period. “

The Dubai Chamber of World Trade will include all local companies with a global presence, in addition to all international companies headquartered in Dubai, with the aim of representing their interests and promoting Dubai’s foreign trade and its position as a regional headquarters for international companies.

The Dubai Chamber of Global Commerce aims to support the vision of the Dubai government to achieve more economic openness and target new global markets, support national companies and strengthen their steps to reach the world, in addition to attracting investors and distinguished talents to join the thriving business community in the emirate, by continuing to create a supportive field and a stimulating environment. For entrepreneurs, including frameworks

Legislative facilities and comparative advantages.

The membership of the Dubai Chamber of World Trade consists of businessmen, companies and investors from inside and outside the country. It is managed by a board of directors that includes representatives of major companies based in Dubai.

As for the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, it is concerned with all companies concerned with the digital future economy in the emirate, with the aim of representing their interests and working to enhance the role of the digital economy in the Dubai economy. The chamber will include in its membership entrepreneurs, companies and investors in technology and digital companies from inside and outside the country, and it will be managed by a council that includes international figures and representatives of major technology companies.

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will undertake a set of tasks, chief among them the launch of projects, the development of studies on the new economy, the transformation of Dubai into a global center for the digital economy, and the acceleration of efforts to create the best digital infrastructure in the world in Dubai. The Chamber will also work to build a specialized international and local network of entrepreneurs, technology companies and financing funds, and support the development of legislation and procedures in Dubai in particular, and the UAE in general to create the best attractive environment for the digital economy, in addition to working to attract new businessmen and talents and grant them new privileges and facilities. .

Dubai Foreign Trade Plan

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved during the meeting the Dubai Foreign Trade Plan, which comes to support this pivotal sector, which is one of the main engines in Dubai’s economy and its domestic product, and to enhance the efficiency of the trade sector and develop its own transactions and speed.

His Highness said, “We have adopted the new Dubai International Trade Map, which includes shipping and air lines for more than 400 cities around the world now … while working to extend this network to 200 new cities to consolidate the role of the emirate in the heart of the global trade movement … We are destined to be the world’s airport and port.” the main”.

He added, “We have also adopted our five-year plan to raise the value of the emirate’s foreign trade exchange from 1.4 to 2 trillion dirhams … We know what we want … and how to reach it … and we have the national capacities to implement the plan.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need to continue achieving qualitative achievements and developing innovative initiatives that contribute to advancing and sustaining development in various sectors in Dubai. Retreat … And whoever relies on the achievements of the past loses his future … Dubai is its place in the future … and its destiny to be the vibrant global economic heart in this region … and the next is more beautiful if the fortunes are greater. “

The Dubai Five-Year Foreign Trade Plan will make Dubai the first in the world in ease of doing business, in addition to strengthening its position as one of the most important commercial centers in the world, in addition to working on developing procedures and plans to support trade and ensure an attractive business environment in Dubai.

The plan will also contribute to leading the future growth stage of the global trade sector starting from Dubai, and through a package of procedures and initiatives that simplify relevant legislation, provide financial and banking facilities and privileges, in addition to providing a unified and integrated electronic platform for all departments concerned with doing business in the trade sector. .

Over the next five years, the plan will support Dubai’s position as a global logistical center on the global trade map, by focusing on foreign trade on a number of major geographical regions around the world, which include Latin America, Africa and Asia.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

