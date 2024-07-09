His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received outstanding high school students in all tracks and congratulated them on their excellence..

His Highness said on his account on the “X” platform: “Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. At the beginning, we received our outstanding students in high school in all tracks… and congratulated them on their excellence. Many thanks to all those working in the educational field, headed by the Education and Human Resources Council headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. We also reviewed the most important preparations for the upcoming academic year in the country… We wish the graduates success in their future careers… and to the rest of the students continued success and excellence, God willing.”.

His Highness added, “Today, during the Cabinet meeting, we reviewed the report of the work of the Emirates Food Security Council, which included increasing the country’s strategic food reserves by 85% during the year 2023, increasing the country’s grain storage capacity by 34%, with a special storage capacity of hundreds of thousands of tons, and signing a group of international agreements related to food systems and sustainable agriculture. Our goal is to ensure our food security in a sustainable manner in all circumstances and at all times.”

His Highness continued: “Today, we also reviewed the report of the work of the Emirates Council for Research and Development, the approval of our national priorities for research and development, the approval of a group of global challenges programs to finance research and development, especially research related to water desalination, and the development of an integrated strategy for intellectual property in this field.”.

His Highness added: “Today, during the Cabinet meeting, we approved hosting a group of specialized international events, and we reviewed the performance results of the Emirates Investment Authority and the financial results of the General Pensions and Social Security Authority.”

His Highness concluded by saying: “We wish everyone an enjoyable summer vacation with their families. We wish our children to make the most of this vacation in a way that benefits them and develops their skills and abilities. Our directives to everyone are for our country to remain full of activity, vitality and projects in summer and winter, God willing.”