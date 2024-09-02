His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, chaired a Cabinet meeting today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness said via his official account on the X platform: “Today, I chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi… the first meeting of the new government season… At the beginning, we were briefed on the progress of work in the new academic year, as our schools received one million and one hundred thousand students, and studies began in our national and private universities with great success… and the educational field welcomed the beginning of the year with clear directives from my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him… and thanks be to God, studies have resumed… we look forward to a successful academic year… and an educational path capable of meeting the aspirations of the nation.”

During today’s Cabinet meeting, His Highness was briefed on the most important results of the project to develop our economic and investment system in the country… as the economic decisions taken by the government during and after the Corona pandemic contributed to achieving real and tangible achievements, thank God… as the number of companies in the country reached 405,000 companies by the end of the first half of 2020, according to statistics on valid licenses… and in just four years, the number of companies increased until the middle of this year to reach 1,021,000 registered companies according to statistics from the country’s national economic registry, with a growth rate of 152%.

The country has achieved rapid growth, with the UAE ranking fifth globally in real GDP growth and among the top 10 international economies in terms of competitiveness indicators.

The country attracted a record number of foreign direct investment amounting to 112 billion dirhams in the previous year… and succeeded in achieving second place globally after the United States in the number of foreign direct investment projects, which amounted to 1,323 new projects, with a growth rate of 33% over the previous year.

Since Corona until today, the government has issued 30 decisions, legislations and economic policies that have directly contributed, thank God, to significantly accelerating our economic growth… and we inform everyone that the government is continuing on this path… and our economic future is stronger and better, God willing.

During the Cabinet session, His Highness approved the agenda of the UAE government’s annual meetings, which will be held on November 5 and 6, 2024, in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Which will focus on 3 main tracks… family… national identity… and artificial intelligence.

His Highness pointed out: We asked all parties to submit ideas, initiatives and projects that contribute to developing their sectors… support our national priorities… and contribute to setting a clear national agenda for the year 2025, God willing.

His Highness today approved, during the Cabinet meeting, the National Strategy for Combating Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Arms Proliferation… which aims to ensure the sustainability of oversight over financial institutions and virtual asset service providers… in order to consolidate the principles of governance and transparency in our national economy.