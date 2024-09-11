Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Since its launch under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2003, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development has embodied His Highness’s thought and philosophy of leadership, based on His Highness’s belief that graduating leaders is the work of leaders, creating cadres is the making of the future, and building people is the guarantee of sustainable prosperity in nations.

The centre, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary on September 11, 2024, works according to a vision to enhance its position as a leading global destination for creativity and creating change leaders. This vision was formulated in accordance with the vision and thinking of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his emphasis on hard work, perseverance, training and continuous qualification to keep pace with the rapid changes occurring in the world. The centre was established to work on consolidating distinguished leadership thinking by combining the tools of modernisation, development and effective management of transformations with the characteristics and features of leadership in society.

The vision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, which draws a clear map for future leaders in the UAE, expresses the country’s culture and vision in shaping and designing the future, and enhancing the human dimension in order to create innovative leaders and minds capable of facing all challenges, and enabling the UAE to achieve its agenda and its Centennial Vision 2071, by preparing world-leading leaders in all sectors by launching development programmes with the best global partners.

The centre aims to prepare an elite group of leadership cadres who will truly contribute to shaping the future of Dubai and the UAE, achieving strategic goals in all sectors, and enhancing development achievements, relying on the application of international standards in training leaders and providing them with international and local skills and expertise, and creating new applied methods in introducing programmes and plans.

Over the course of its two-decade history, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development has graduated more than 850 Emirati leaders in various sectors and specializations who have effectively contributed to advancing the country’s development process and achieving its future goals and unlimited ambitions. These include 7 ministers, 10 undersecretaries, 17 general managers, and 89 executive directors and deputies. The centre has provided leadership training courses to its programme members in cooperation with more than 300 local and international leadership experts, and more than 55 international universities and leadership consulting firms.

Successful investment

The center translates the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in investing in people, by creating a generation of state leaders that are in line with the vision of the UAE Centennial 2071, based on the premise that a competent leader is a successful and profitable investment for future governments and nation-building. The center’s mission, which is a knowledge platform on leadership concepts and a knowledge platform that benefits the world, revolves around providing programs and services concerned with preparing tomorrow’s leaders for the UAE and the world, as it works to identify leadership talents in the public and private sectors at all levels, in order to build a global competencies system upon which exceptional leadership programs are built.

Pioneering platform

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development adopts a precise strategy based on a number of axes that aim to enable its programme members to acquire knowledge and experience, apply and develop this knowledge and practice knowledge management by exchanging information with others. The centre was launched to be a leading platform for development due to the distinguished programmes it includes in the field of leadership development.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development’s programmes seek to develop the skills of its members, enabling them to develop leadership principles and values ​​and inspire and motivate others. In addition, the Centre’s programmes work to prepare leaders who have a high degree of responsibility, credibility and the ability to stay informed and in constant contact with reality, so that they ultimately become capable of bringing about qualitative change towards sustainable development and progress.

The center offers specialized programs to prepare Emirati leaders in the public and private sectors, at all levels of administrative and technical leadership and professional specializations. It supervises the design of high-quality programs that graduate qualified leaders with competencies and certificates of academic and professional value, to provide opportunities for continuing education and vocational training in all fields.

14 programs

Since its establishment, the center has launched 14 programs, including leadership programs: government leaders, executive leaders, young leaders, promising leaders, elite leaders, influential leaders, the international program for Emirati leaders, and Dubai leaders, in addition to specialized leadership programs: sports leaders, women leaders, leaders of the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai economic leaders, leaders of family businesses, and the international program for government managers. The center uses the best international practices used in the field of leadership, as the center cooperates with a number of the most prominent international universities and institutes in the field of leadership to develop training modules dedicated to its programs, which aim to refine and develop the basic qualities required in a successful leader.

The center attaches great importance to the process of enhancing communication skills among those enrolled in its programs, considering communication skills as one of the basic tools that help develop individuals’ learning abilities. This is done by organizing discussion sessions for program members with the aim of developing their ability to think strategically and consolidate it effectively and systematically by expressing opinions and accepting other opinions.

Knowledge exchange

The Center also organizes sessions prepared and presented by its program members, allowing them to exchange the knowledge they have acquired during their participation in these programs. The Center also attaches great importance to issues related to relations with other countries by holding high-level meetings with prominent regional and international leaders, in addition to organizing international training trips in leadership sciences that provide leaders with a valuable opportunity to develop their skills and gain a deeper understanding of leadership principles through practical learning and interaction with other experts and leaders.

Through its various programmes, the Centre works to provide members with skills that help them develop their relations at the international level, improve their communication and diplomatic skills, and expand their knowledge and experience related to the best international practices related to policy-making, financial and economic management, crisis management, sustainable development, and others.

Developing promising projects

The Center’s program members presented about 85 sustainable transformational projects that face some challenges in vital sectors, which they worked to develop during their qualification period in the various programs offered by the Center, with the aim of providing innovative and sustainable solutions.

8 key competencies

As part of the center’s efforts to prepare leaders with all the skills and capabilities to build the future of the UAE and the world, the center relies in its work on the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership System, which is considered the main element within the center’s vision. The system aims to develop 8 main competencies: diversity and engagement, strategic foresight, global citizenship, entrepreneurial thinking, in addition to passion, commitment and value creation, as well as caring for people first, and finally curiosity and flexibility. The system also aims to develop the competencies and capabilities of young Emirati leaders in the areas of creative thinking, dealing with rapid changes and pioneering innovation, as the system is based on the foundations of learning through live experiences.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Framework seeks to provide a scientific and practical methodology for the competencies and capabilities of leaders required for the next phase of the country’s growth and prosperity. The framework was designed in several stages, including: a study of the most influential competencies in the future, in addition to a series of meetings with local leaders, to provide a framework that includes the country’s requirements, along with its aspirations for globalization and leadership in various fields. The center uses this system to create a comprehensive educational process centered on the concepts of learning, through experience and application, in addition to learning from peers and leaders with a high impact in their institutions.

Leadership Sustainability

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development seeks to prepare competencies that have the ability to anticipate the future, as sound leadership depends on the correct anticipation of all future needs, and the formation of a visionary vision for growth that drives individuals to achieve sustainable development goals. The centre focuses on providing members with entrepreneurial thinking skills, as it supports the culture of innovation, works to enhance the concept of testing and experimentation, and enables members to generate advanced solutions that suit different challenges. The centre also works to increase the passion of its members by creating successful solutions and opportunities that benefit from the spirit of optimism and enthusiasm of the participating cadres, and coordinating this with the needs, priorities and goals of the institution or the public interest with the aim of inspiring others.

The center also seeks to achieve tangible results by creating or developing added value to the maximum extent possible, for the benefit of individuals, institutions, communities and the public interest. The center also works to promote a culture of education through experiments and applying acquired knowledge in new situations and adopting an approach to dealing with changing requirements within different situations. It also pays great attention to investing in people through continuous training, education and qualification, and sending them on external tours to gain experience and learn about the best global practices in leadership and management. The results of this have been evident in the large number of graduates who were able to leave a mark on their institutions and participate in presenting transformational projects that contributed to enhancing performance and innovation within their institutions.