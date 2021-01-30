His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stressed the importance of the role that parliaments play in bridging the gap between their peoples, and working on their cultural, humanitarian and social rapprochement, as they represent them and speak their name, regardless of religious or geographical affiliation or Ethnic. During his meeting yesterday with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, he called for more serious work and redoubling efforts for the sake of human happiness and achieving prosperity and hopeful development.

His Highness welcomed the guest and engaged with him, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash. Talking about a number of regional and international parliamentary issues, the role of parliaments and national councils in bridging distances between countries and peoples, and spreading and strengthening the language of dialogue and the culture of tolerance and openness between religions, cultures and ethnicities without discrimination.

In addition, Bashiko thanked the UAE, the president, the government and the people, for the support he received during his candidacy for the position of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and his victory in the position in November of last year. The value of the noble humanitarian record of the state, which he described as an honorable record, which is a source of pride for the people of the Emirates, and a valuable example to be emulated in the East and West, referring to the material and logistical assistance provided by the UAE, represented by its humanitarian and charitable institutions and associations, to various peoples of the world during wars, natural disasters, epidemics and shortages Education, and other humanitarian fields that deserve support and white hands. He praised the tremendous efforts made by the state in confronting the Corona epidemic, and its keenness to provide vaccines to its people and residents on its land free of charge, and its assistance to many countries and enabling them to confront the emerging epidemic.





